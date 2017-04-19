Anger as thieves target Holywell primary school's summer house

Parents and staff of a school have rallied together after thieves targeted a summerhouse and shed on the premises.

Sian Jones-Evans, headteacher at St Winefrides Primary School in Holywell, says the foundation phase’s summer house and shed have been damaged and “hundreds, possibly thousands of pounds worth of equipment” was taken.

She said thieves broke half of the door to the summer house in order to steal the items.

Police confirmed the school was broken into between Thursday and Monday morning and outbuildings were targeted.

Miss Jones-Evans said: “I am devastated to think that someone would do this knowing only too well that it is our children who are going to lose out. We only bought the summer house and storage shed in September.

“Most schools wouldn’t even notice a break-in during the holidays but thanks to our caretaker who was feeding the fish we found out what happened. He was walking round the school to check everything was OK when he noticed the damage to the summer house.

“The bikes that were taken were actually recovered in Holway after someone spotted children riding around on them. Someone could have just dumped them and children picked them up but I’m not sure.”

The headteacher said the school has CCTV cameras but they want to raise funds to improve on their security.

She added: “As we are going into the summer months and inevitably will be experiencing better weather, the children will be given even more opportunities for outdoor play. Unfortunately, the break-in over the weekend means the Foundation Phase children will now be without their outdoor play equipment.

“I’m just disappointed this has happened and I feel so sorry for the children. We had a new Foundation Phase teacher who has been working really hard to develop the outdoor area.”

She urged anyone who hears of anyone locally selling outdoor play equipment to call the police as soon as possible.”

She also added her thanks to parents, friends and staff at the school for all their support.

In response to the break-in Debbie Bayliss, whose daughter is a pupil at St Winefride’s, set up a Crowdfunding page on Monday for the school to replace stolen equipment, repair the damage caused and to help with getting more security in the grounds.

Miss Bayliss said: “We want to raise as much money as possible for the school. With it being a Catholic school it is harder for them as they don’t get money off the government.

“We have raised £70 already. Everyone is pulling together. Hopefully we’ll raise enough money to get more security because its very worrying for us.

“There’s some horrible people around and I want them to get caught for what they did. It happened just a few weeks ago in Whitford and I’m worried it could be the same person.

“I was really upset to hear about it especially when your children are involved. A lot of the parents are shocked.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting the reference number V054067.

To donate to Miss Bayliss’ fundraising page or for more information visit www.justgiving.com/crowd funding/debbie-bayliss-2