Mamba drug ‘killing me’, man told police in Wrexham

A man told police that the drug Mamba was killing him.

An officer saw Paul Evans, 48, in a drug induced state on Rhosddu Road, Wrexham, on February 27.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting at Wrexham Magistrates Court yesterday, said Evans appeared to be in a spasm.

His arms were clenched to his shoulders and his fists were also clenched, she said.

Evans told the officer: “I need help. Mamba is going to kill me off. It’s dangerous, there’s some bad stuff going around.”

He was also twice spotted by police who suspected he was under the influence of Mamba on March 25, once on Egerton Street and again on Queens Square.

District judge Gwyn Jones heard Evans had 38 convictions for 96 offences and was fined on February 6 for possession of cannabis.

Evans, who gave his address as the Ty Croeso hostel, pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching a public space protection order by loitering in a drug-induced state.

Michael Pugh, defending, said Evans had struggled with homelessness and addiction but was seeking help.

This included help to get him off Mamba and, most positively of all, he was on the waiting list for a rehabilitation course at Hafod Wen.

Mr Jones told Evans that the last time he had come before him was at Mold for possession of “another type of substance”.

“However, Mamba is having a detrimental effect on you and others and I think the main thing is that you know that.”

Evans told the judgehe was trying his best to get help.

Mr Jones took note of Evans’ timely guilty plea and fined him £40 for each offence and imposed a £30 surcharge.

This would be consolidated with his existing fines and paid through benefits.

No prosecution costs were imposed.

Mr Jones told him: “I think you know if you are going to take Mamba, you’re going to get badly hurt. To put it bluntly, it’s going to kill you and we don’t want that.”