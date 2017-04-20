Progress made over arts hub hope for church in Holywell

Community leaders’ hopes of saving a church are starting to look like a reality as it has now teamed up with an arts organisation.

The first stone church on the site of St James’ Church in Holywell was built in the 14th century and some of the original building work still survives, but most of it dates back to about 1770.

Martin Fearnley, community engagement officer for Holywell Town Council, revealed at a meeting earlier this year that the church, on Greenfield Street, has a “dwindling congregation for regular worship”.

But, as reported in the Leader, it is still loved by many Holywell residents who use it to mark important family occasions.

Councillors believed the church needed to stay in the town and many ideas were discussed to keep it alive, including turning it into an arts hub.

The St James’ Church Committee has now teamed up with Emerge Community Arts (ECA), a not-for-profit organisation which provides music and drama workshops and courses in Flintshire, Wrexham and Merseyside.

The company works with those who have learning and physical disabilities and people who are isolated or living in poverty and perform gigs and plays giving members of the community countless opportunities.

They also run a Friday workshop in the Greenfield Community Centre on School Lane.

Members of the church and ECA first met at a meeting organised by Mr Fearnley to discuss the future use of St James’.

He said: “Later that day they came to look at St James’ and were immediately interested in working with the church committee to develop this building as a base for their work in North-East Wales.

“Since then Delyn AM Hannah Blythyn has attended one of the Emerge workshops and has invited Jamie and Anna [of ECA] to come to The Senedd in Cardiff to talk about their work.

“They have also met with representatives of the St Asaph Diocese to begin to discuss the interior changes to St James’ that will be required and an architect has been employed to prepare some plans.”

Mr Fearnley also confirmed the group will be looking for sources of funding for the project.

For more information or to help with the cause contact Martin on 01352 711757.