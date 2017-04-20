Delight for school in Holywell as target is reached in two days

A headteacher has been “overwhelmed” by the support she has received after thieves targeted her school.

St Winefride’s Primary School in Holywell was broken into between Thursday, April 13 and Monday morning and outbuildings were targeted.

As reported in the Leader yesterday, Sian Jones-Evans, headteacher of the school, said the foundation phase’s summer house and shed have been damaged and “possibly thousands of pounds worth of equipment” was stolen.

Debbie Bayliss’ daughter is a pupil at St Winefride’s and decided to set up a Crowdfunding page to raise funds to repair the damage, replace stolen goods and improve security for the school.

She set a target of £200 just two days ago and has already received £285 on the page.

One of the donations was from a teacher from Yorkshire who had heard about the break in and wanted to help out.

Miss Jones-Evans was delighted by how much had been raised and wanted to thank everyone who has donated for their support.

She said: “The one thing I can say is although the past few days have been a nightmare there is so much community support. The amount of people who have offered to help is amazing. I’m overwhelmed. It is a time where no one really has a lot of money to spare but it goes to show because of what was taken, the damage that was done and the impact it has on the children, people have rallied round and offered their support. It’s amazing really.

”It is hard to even get to thank everyone because there’s so many people who have donated and there’s names on that page that I don’t know. But it means so much to me and all of the staff and children here at the school.

”When I heard the school had been broken into I thought what are we going to do from here? But it looks like we’re going to be OK. Half of the staff didn’t even know about it so I know they will be making donations and there will be more to come.

”There has been a lot of harsh words about who did this and it has annoyed a lot of people.”

Miss Jones-Evans also wanted to thank Alan Downes of Rough Cuts, an aerial drone photography company based in Cae Y Dderwen, Holywell, as he will be donating £100 to the school.

To donate to the Crowdfunding page visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/debbie-bayliss-2?utm_id=66&utm_term=JBzEJqpD9