Tata Steel admits there is no guarantee of merger success

There can be no guarantee that a proposed merger that could secure thousands of jobs at a steelworks will be completed.

Reports surfaced earlier this week that a possible amalgamation between Tata Steel and German company Thyssenkrupp AG could fall through over a dispute about pensions.

The Indian conglomerate, which has more than 700 employees at its Colorcoat and Building Systems UK site in Shotton, said it remained in “constructive discussions” with the European company over its respective businesses but “until a definitive agreement is reached there can be no assurances these discussions will result in a transaction”.

In December Tata Steel struck a deal to create a more sustainable future for its UK business and protect jobs at the downstream site in Flintshire.

The company announced that it was looking to offload its British assets in March.

That sale was put on hold when Tata said it was looking into the possibility of a tie-up with a German company ThyssenKrupp but the company has now backed proposals for an investment plan of £1 billion that will protect jobs at its UK sites. This included pumping around £7m of cash into Shotton.

Members of the three unions that represent workers at plants all over the country, including Shotton, backed changes by around 3-1, giving the owners mandate to “move forward” following months of uncertainty.

Despite reaching an agreement over a pensions plan, workers in Deeside feel there is more to be done to resolve issues at Tata and called on the company to “keep its promises”.

According to the Guardian newspaper, the proposed merger is at risk because of complex negotiations around pensions and opposition from German trade unions.

Germany’s largest trade union IG Metall confirmed it was opposed to the tie-up and described it as “high risk” amid fears it would lead to thousands of job losses and the closure of plants in Germany.

It is also thought that Thyssenkrupp did not want to take on the burdens that come with the huge Tata UK pension scheme.

In a statement a Tata Steel spokesman said: “We continue to be engaged in constructive discussions with Thyssenkrupp regarding a potential merger of the steel businesses of the respective companies in Europe.

”However, until a definitive agreement is reached, there can be no assurances these discussions will result in a transaction.

“Meanwhile, Tata Steel UK continues to be deeply engaged with the pension scheme trustee, the trade unions and relevant regulatory and government bodies to identify the best prospects for the future sustainability of its UK operations and a fair and practical outcome for the members of the British Steel Pension Scheme.”