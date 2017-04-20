Wrexham man punched his former partner and teenage stepdaughter after argument

A man punched his teenage stepdaughter in the face during an argument.

Piotr Tomasz Cwikla, 39, punched 19-year-old Nicola Cwikla in the face and also hit his former partner Agnieszka Cwikla when she tried to step in during the altercation in Bennions Road, Wrexham, on March 13.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting at Wrexham Magistrates Court, said Nicola’s statement told how her mother and Cwikla were arguing earlier that evening.

Nicola described Cwikla, now of Saxon Street in Wrexham, as being “merry”.

Agnieszka shouted at her to come downstairs later that evening.

Agnieszka, who was working that night, had Cwikla’s wallet and she did not want him to go out.

He demanded the wallet from Nicola as he wanted to go out to pay bills.

She called him an idiot and he grabbed and shook her by the shoulders saying: “It’s my house. Don’t speak to me like that.”

Cwikla clenched his right hand before going to punch Nicola, who closed her eyes and felt a blow to her left cheek, Miss Jackson said.

Her mother was trying to push Cwikla away but he grabbed Nicola’s hair and pulled her back towards him, before saying: “I gave you everything”.

Nicola said she thought her stepfather had realised what he had done as he went upstairs.

Agnieszka Cwikla said in a statement that the pair had separated three years previously but were living in the same house. They were arguing during the day of the incident and Cwikla was angry with Nicola.

Agnieszka said in a statement that she stood between Cwikla and Nicola after the first blow and tried to move him away, receiving two blows on the right side of her head.

Agnieszka later retracted the statement, Miss Jackson said. Reasons for her retraction included that she wanted Cwikla to “come back home”.

Cwikla gave a prepared statement to police saying he did not intend to assault Agnieszka and Nicola, but subsequently gave no comment.

No application for a restraining order had been made, Miss Jackson said, but she asked for compensation to Nicola to be considered.

The court heard Cwikla had no previous convictions but was cautioned for assault in 2013.

Probation officer Rachel Woodcock said Cwikla had told her the incident on March 13 happened because he lost his temper.

There was a “clash of personalities” between Nicola and him and he felt he had been provoked.

He did not offer any feelings of remorse until prompted, the court heard.

A social worker had echoed concerns about Cwikla intending to return home, Miss Woodcock said.

Alcohol was involved in the offence, but Cwikla said he was not a dependent drinker.

Laura Preston-Heyes, defending, said Cwikla had “no obvious intention to move back into the property” and had no contact with Agnieszka and Nicola during proceedings.

She added Cwikla’s caution had been imposed after he defended his family from a “male who was causing problems”.

Cwikla pleaded guilty to assault by beating at a hearing earlier that day.

Sentencing him later, deputy district judge John Maxwell told Cwikla: “These are two relatively vulnerable victims in their own home.”

Mr Maxwell imposed a two-year conditional discharge and ordered Cwikla to complete 90 hours of unpaid work.

He must also complete an accredited programme and a rehabilitation requirement of up to 30 days.

Cwikla was ordered to pay Nicola £200 in compensation, £85 in prosecution costs and the same amount as a surcharge.

Mr Maxwell ordered that Cwikla, who earns about £1,600 a month as a factory operative on Deeside, must pay the sums within three months.