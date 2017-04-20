Do you fancy a job in the kitchen at Wrexham's new prison?

IF YOU can stand the heat, a job in Wrexham’s new prison kitchen could be just for you.

That is the message to Wrexham residents as the National Offender Management Service (NOMS) is eager to fill a number of vacancies in the catering department at HMP Berwyn.

Those applying not only need culinary skills but also the right temperament, and to share the values of the prison in order to work alongside its men and help develop their skills.

At least seven chefs and caterers are being sought to work at the prison on Wrexham Industrial Estate, with more potential vacancies in other departments opening up at the site soon, as NOMS seek to drive up recruitment.

Despite 2,000 applications for 80 prison officer roles before it opened earlier this year, there have been fewer applications for other vacancies than anticipated and NOMS, which is handling recruitment, is keen to see more people from Wrexham apply.

To help promote recruitment, the Leader was given the first exclusive tour of the kitchens and a wing of the prison since it became operational after accepting its first men in February.

Among the facilities on show was the prison’s new pie machine which is capable of making 2,300 pies an hour.

Catering manager Lee Jaszczuk said the positions would be ideal for those with an interest in working in catering or hospitality.

He said: “We have really good staff here already, and will be making 2,140 meals a day once the prison is fully open – that’s breakfast, lunch and evening meals.

“We aim to have the most up-to- date catering department to train up men to NVQ Level 2.

“Basically we would be looking at anyone currently working in hospitality or with chef catering qualifications, who share our values and have the right temperament.

“We have seven vacancies and the closing date is soon.”

It is intended that staff will be trained up to work alongside men in the kitchen and help develop their skills to help gain employment once they leave.

Currently there are 12 cooks working with three men in the kitchen, but it is hoped 40 or 50 men will work there eventually.

Mr Jaszcsuk said he hoped to appeal to a wide range of applicants who may not have ever thought about working in a prison.

Two recruits from Wrexham, Carol Jones and Cath Erkul, have joined the department after having worked in school kitchens for Wrexham Council, with the attractions being the chance to work longer hours with better salaries.

Mr Jaszcsuk added: “You never go home later than 6pm here – and work one in every two weekends.

“For anyone currently working late hours, or in hotels, who wants a change, it’s ideal.

“It’s a new £12m facility for the kitchens. Everything is provided for you, there is a fantastic training programme and plenty of courses available.

“You see the top TV chefs earning a lot of money, but for many others it can be difficult – especially in the private sector where hotels and restaurants can close at the drop of a hat.

“Here we are not affected by the economy so these are secure jobs, and we would love to have more local people from Wrexham working here.”

To find out more or apply for vacancies at HMP Berwyn, call 0845 010 3508 or email hr-recruitment-enquiries@noms.gsi.gov.uk

Please quote job reference 7163.