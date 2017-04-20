Mold man allowed waste to be deposited on his farm

Environment officials found a large amount of waste – including metal drums, road surfacing, kerbstones and construction and demolition waste – had been deposited illegally at a farm.

Farmer Richard Eifion Jones suggested initially that someone from the Chester area was dumping waste at his farm near Mold.

Asked about metal drums, he said he did not know how they came to be at the farm and suggested they must have been deposited there by accident.

He said he was going to use the drums to build a wall.

At Flintshire Magistrates Court yesterday he admitted that on or before January last year he allowed the waste to be deposited at his home at Fron Ucha Farm, Glyndwr Road, Gwernymynydd.

Magistrates adjourned the case for an “all options” pre-sentence report from the probation service.

A company, Roadway Civil Engineering Surfacing, of Miner’s Park in Llay, alleged to have deposited some of the waste, had accepted a caution, the Mold court was told.

Dafydd Roberts, prosecuting for Natural Resources Wales (NRW), said an officer visited the farm following a report about its condition from a member of the public.

She found about 200 metal oil drums near the entrance to the farm and a large quantity of tarmac scrapings around the drums and at other locations around the farm. There was also a large pile of construction and demolition waste.

The crux of the case was that Jones had allowed the waste to be deposited without a permit, said Mr Roberts.

In April of last year there was a further visit when some drums and waste had been removed.

Interviewed, he said he ran the arable farm and had generated some of the waste at the farm itself.

He accepted waste had also been brought in but no money had exchanged hands.

NRW then received another call from a member of the public to say some of the waste was being buried on the farm.

But all waste had since been removed from the holding, apart from some kerbstones which he wished to keep and he had been granted a 12 month exemption in respect of kerbs and masonry.

Mr Roberts applied for £2,100 prosecution costs.

Brian Cross, defending, said at the time his client did not know he needed a permit.

He was a 69-year-old man who had undergone surgery and who had lived at the family farm all his life. His mother died in 2015.

Jones had made enquiries about what he could and could not do. The matter had since been fully resolved and the company which had brought some of the waste to the farm had taken it all away.

He did not intend to allow anyone else to deposit waste on the land.

Mr Cross said Jones had health issues and had undergone two major operations in 2015 and at one stage became addicted to the medication he was given.

The farm had made a loss for the last three years and he lived on a small weekly pension and had no assets.

He had debts and owed the National Assembly more than £11,000.

“This is an elderly gentleman doing his best to run the farm which has been in the family for many years and he is struggling to do so,” Mr Cross said.

He said a conditional discharge would be appropriate particularly as the other company alleged to have been involved had been given a caution.

Magistrates said they believed it was a deliberate act and they considered it to be a serious offence.