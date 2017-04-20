Wrexham man who admitted sex offences against teenage girl jailed for six years

A man who admitted sex offences against a teenage girl at a time when he was affected by drugs was jailed for six years yesterday.

Nigel Geraint Mark Davies was also ordered to register with the police as a sex offender for life.

A lifetime sexual harm prevention order was also made at Mold Crown Court.

Judge Huw Rees told Davies, 40, of Empress Way, Wrexham, that he had sexually exploited the victim for his own unhealthy instincts.

She was very young and had been subject to repeated offending.

Davies pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual assault on a girl under 13 and inciting a child to engage in a sexual act.

Details of the offences were given to the court by prosecuting barrister Anna Price.

The defendant had touched the victim indecently and one occasion was described as being really aggressive, which hurt her.

The victim confided in a friend and the police were informed.

Davies was arrested in September of last year and denied the allegations in interview.

In a later interview, he made no comment and produced a prepared statement completely denying any inappropriate behaviour.

Henry Hills, defending, said his client was a man of previous good character who had no previous experience of custody.

Davies had the good sense to enter guilty pleas at an early stage which had avoided the necessity of a trial and the bringing of vulnerable witnesses to court to give evidence.

Mr Hills said: “He pleads guilty on the prosecution case and takes full responsibility.”

When the offences occurred the defendant was a man who was using drugs heavily.

That was no excuse, in fact it was an aggravating feature, but the drugs may have had a disinhibiting effect upon him.

Davies had a strong work ethic and had been employed in painting and decorating and also in the retail trade.

“He understands he will receive a substantial period in custody,” said Mr Hills.

It would be his first experience of custody which would have an inevitable impact upon him.

Davies appreciated that he needed to engage with the prison regime and undertake rehabilitative work to prepare him for his release.