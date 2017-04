THE cause of death of a man found at a house in Wrexham earlier this week is still unknown.

Police found the body of a man, who has not been named, at a property on New Road in Rhosddu on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that following a post-mortem examination on Wednesday, the cause of death is being withheld until the results of toxicology tests are known.

The man, who was in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene when police and paramedics arrived at around 10.30am on Tuesday.