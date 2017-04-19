Chester FC: Jon McCarthy refuses to blame players for dismal home form

JON McCARTHY denied his Chester players have let him down after suffering a fourth straight defeat against Woking.

A run of eight reversals in 10 matches has seen the Blues drop to 16th in the standings and they lie just four points above the relegation zone with two matches remaining against Sutton United and Boreham Wood.

Monday’s 3-2 defeat against Woking was the latest in a growing list of frustrating home losses but McCarthy defended his squad when questioned about their poor run since the turn of the year.

“I know all the statistics, I know them better than you but we’re working very hard and we’re going to stick together,” said McCarthy, who is without suspended Kane Richards for the remainder of the season.

“Some other statistics shows we’ve got 52 points and the best goal difference of all the teams down there.

“So there’s quite a few below us that have a worse record than us so it can spun around.

“We’ve done well to get ourselves into a position and we’d have liked to finish it off here but it wasn’t to be and we’re aware of the situation.

“We put in a good performance against Woking, so we’ll attack the next game.

“My squad have performed for me this year, they have not let me down. They go out for me, they perform, they train, they have not let me down. You’re saying they’ve let me down, not me.

“If you feel they’ve let you down, then it’s hard for me to come up here and defend them, I’m not going to bite back. They have put this club in a good position and we just need to finish that off now.

“If you want to have a go at me, go for it, but don’t have a go at my players.”

It’s now seven successive home defeats for Chester and the long suffering supporters haven’t seen a home success since their mid-December win over Aldershot.

Asked if paying supporters at the Deva Stadium are getting value for money, McCarthy replied: “There’s another argument to that in terms of the work we put in and the effort on the pitch, yes they are.

“Everybody is doing everything in their power and everything they can.

“There’s another side of it that I never go down and I don’t whinge or moan, I think it’s unfair to blame the players.

“We come here each week to try and perform and I think that performance probably deserved three points.

“Blame me, it’s me. I work hard, we work hard, I am responsible. I’m at the head of everything and I am responsible.

“You have to accept responsibility when it’s going wrong and take the credit when it’s going right.

“I’ll go away, keep working. There’s a raft of reasons for it, but I am committed, I pick the team to try and get results, if we don’t get results I accept responsibility.

“It’s effectively five points, we’re effectively on 53 because we’ve got a better goal difference.

“But we can pick up six points from the last two matches, I’m confident of that.”