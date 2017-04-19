Trucker drank whisky and drove wrong way on Deeside dual carriageway

A foreign driver who, after drinking whisky, drove an articulated lorry the wrong way down a dual carriageway has been jailed.

Nicolae Gorea, 40, from Moldova, was more than two times over the drink drive limit when he drove the Iveko lorry on the Deeside Industrial Park on Good Friday.

Another driver tried to flag him down and drove to a roundabout ahead to try and stop him.

Gorea did not seem to understand and drove off – but the efforts of Brian O’Connor were commended in court on Tuesday.

The defendant, who received a notice to be deported, admitted dangerous driving, drink driving and fraud after he previously submitted a false Romanian driving licence to try to exchange it for a British one.

District Judge Gwyn Jones jailed him for a total of 42 weeks and banned him from driving for two years. He must take an extended driving test.

The defendant told police that at the time he was “tired, confused and drunk”.

The judge commended the public spirited actions of Mr O’Connor in trying to stop the defendant and said his actions may well have prevented people from being injured.

Judge Jones told the defendant, who followed the hearing at Flintshire Magistrates Court yesterday with the aid of an interpreter, that it was so serious that only immediate custody could be justified.

He was driving on the wrong side of the road. A witness was so concerned that he drove to a roundabout to try to stop him, but the defendant ignored the advice and drove on, only to be stopped by the police.

“You were driving a Romanian-registered heavy goods vehicle with a 40 foot trailer on one of the arterial roots into North Wales on a busy Easter weekend,” he said.

“You were significantly under the influence of alcohol and the manner of your driving clearly showed that.”

He disregarded the advice of a fellow lorry driver and paid “scant regard” for the safety of other road users.

At the time he was in possession of material which the judge said cast doubt on his ability and qualifications to drive.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting, said that the incident happened at 10.35pm on Friday, April 14 when witness Mr O’Connor was driving on the A548 westbound in the direction of Flint. He saw an articulated lorry driving in a westerly direction in lane one of the eastbound carriageway.

“He decided to try to stop the driver driving the wrong way down the road,” she said.

At a roundabout he waved to the driver to stop, the lorry eventually did so and the driver leaned out.

The witness told him he was on the wrong side of the dual-carriageway but he could not understand the defendant and from his manner he feared he was under the influence of alcohol.

He called the police as the lorry pulled away again, still in the wrong direction.

Again Mr O’Connor drove to another roundabout to try to stop him and on this occasion the defendant stopped the vehicle and got out. Mr O’Connor said it was without doubt very dangerous and that the defendant could have killed someone.

Police found the HGV parked in the eastbound carriageway facing west and it had damage to the front, indicating it had been in contact with street furniture.

Gorea smelt strongly of alcohol and at Wrexham police station blew a reading of 76 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath compared to the legal limit of 35mgs.

A PNC check showed that he was wanted by The Metropolitan Police following a fraudulent driving licence application whe a Romanian driving licence had been used.

Interviewed, he said he had parked up for the night at Deeside Industrial Park, drank between 200 and 300 millilitres of whisky and then decided to move the vehicle.

He admitted he had driven the wrong way and said he “was tired, confused and drunk.”

But he did know which side of the road to drive on in the UK because he had been driving in the country for some seven years.

Victoria Evans, defending, said he had driven a short period only when moving the lorry from one location to another.

He worked for a Romanian haulage company to support his wife and family who still lived in Moldova and while working in Britain he lived with his brother.

The defendant had received a deportation notice and therefore it was appreciated that there was only one sentence available to him and that was immediate imprisonment.