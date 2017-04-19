Welsh MPs brand Prime Minister’s snap General Election a 'cynical' u-turn

WELSH MPs have branded Prime Minister Theresa May’s snap General Election a “cynical” u-turn.

Mrs May claimed divisions at Westminster are hampering her Brexit negotiations, but she will require support from two-thirds of 650 MPs in a Commons vote today before she can go to the country on June 8.

Her shock decision came after she had insisted she would not seek a General Election before the scheduled 2020 poll.

Clwyd South Labour MP Susan Elan Jones said situations like this were what the Fixed Term Parliaments Act was supposed to avoid.

She said: "The whole point of that was that you have a settled Parliament. So I find it that extraordinary, because there are very few reasons that would actually make a real challenge to the Fixed Term Parliaments Act.

“Just because Theresa May gets up one morning and feels like making a statement certainly isn't one of them. There are very few countries in the world where this could happen.”

Mark Tami, Labour MP for Alyn and Deeside, suspects Mrs May is looking to capitalise on favourable opinion polls. The Conservatives (44 per cent) were shown to command a big lead over Labour (23 per cent) in this week’s YouGov poll for The Times.

"This is being called by a Prime Minister who has said many times there wouldn't be a snap election and now is justifying calling one,” said Mr Tami.

“A lot of people thought it might be in May as the polling booths would already be around and there was some speculation it could come in June but it's taken most people by surprise. Looking at the opinion polls, I can understand why she has chosen to cut and run.”

Ian Lucas, MP for Wrexham, said the announcement was a "cynical, self-serving move by the Conservative government".

“I will fight for Wrexham which has suffered massively under the Conservatives," he added. “We need a post Brexit vision for Britain which is fairer, more equal and positive. Only Labour can provide this.”

Delyn Labour MP David Hanson said: “The Prime Minister said she wouldn’t call a general election and now she has done so. If you can’t trust her on this what can you trust her on? The public want a stable government.”

Chester MP Chris Matheson and Ellesmere Port and Neston’s Justin Madders, both Labour, also criticised the PM for going back on her pledge.

Mr Matheson said: “Having promised time and time again there wouldn't be one [a general election], Theresa May is now putting party before country.”

And Mr Madders said: “I am disappointed that Theresa May has put her own interests ahead of the interests of the country. I hope local people will see through this for the political game playing that it is.”

Mrs May commands a working majority of just 17 in the Commons and says she wants "unity" at Westminster as talks on Brexit begin in earnest with the European Union.

She said: "We want a deep and special partnership between a strong and successful European Union and a United Kingdom that is free to chart its own way in the world. This is the right approach, and it is in the national interest. But the other political parties oppose it.

"At this moment of enormous national significance there should be unity here in Westminster, but instead there is division.”

But Labour is expected to support her call, as any opposition would look weak if it did not agree to the chance to seize office. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement: "I welcome the decision to give the British people the chance to vote for a government that will put the interests of the majority first.

"Labour will be offering the country an effective alternative to a government that has failed to rebuild the economy, delivered falling living standards and damaging cuts to our schools and NHS.”

Mrs May suggested she reached her decision over the Easter recess, during which she spent some time on a walking holiday in North Wales.

"I have said that there should be no election until 2020, but now I have concluded the only way to guarantee certainty and stability for the years ahead is to hold this election and seek support for the decisions I must take,” outlined the PM.

She added: “Our opponents believe because our majority is so small that our resolve will weaken and they can force us to change.

“I am not prepared to let them endanger the security of millions of working people across the country, because what they are doing jeopardises the work we must do to prepare for Brexit at home and it weakens the Government's negotiating position in Europe."

The leader of the Welsh Conservative Party Andrew R T Davies says the country’s chance to relect Mrs May with a bigger majority will strengthen its hand in Brexit talks.

“Here in Wales, both Labour and the Welsh nationalists have been in denial over Brexit and have sought to undermine the process at every stage. We need certainty and unity, not political games.”