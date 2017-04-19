Woman cut free from car after two-vehicle Holywell crash

A woman was trapped in a car after being involved in a road traffic collision.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service firefighters were called to reports of a two-vehicle traffic collision on Rayon Road in Holywell at 5.25pm on Tuesday where “a person was trapped in a car”.

Firefighters used cutting equipment to remove the roof of a car and free the woman from her car at the A548 junction near Greenfield business park.

A spokesman said the woman was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital following the accident and was being treated for minor injuries.

The Welsh Ambulance Service was called to the scene at 5.30pm to help the two fire appliances from Deeside and Flint.

They sent a rapid response vehicle and an emergency ambulance.

North Wales Police closed the road and asked motorists to take an alternative route along the B5121 and the A5026.