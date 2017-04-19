Pentre Halkyn man convicted of possessing indecent images of children on his mobile phone

A motor mechanic has been convicted of possessing indecent images of children thanks to a Metropolitan Police predatory offender unit’s undercover operation targeting television chat channels.

More than 20 indecent images of children had been found on the memory card of Warren Hughes’ mobile phone.

Yesterday Hughes was placed on a two year community order and he was sent on 60 days of rehabilitation.

He was also ordered to remain indoors at night under a 20 week tagged curfew between 7pm and 7am.

District Judge Gwyn Jones, sitting at Flintshire Magistrates Court, placed him on the sex offender register for five years.

He was also made the subject of a five year sexual harm prevention order with various conditions – including one not to use any TV dating channels.

The judge told him the courts regarded such images very seriously but it may well be that he did not understand that by indulging in such behaviour he was “perpetuating the evil market in images”.

He had not understood that what he was doing was so serious.

Hughes, 42, of the Willowfield Estate at Pentre Halkyn, near Holywell, was convicted after a trial and was ordered to pay £620 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Dafydd Roberts, defending, told the Mold court it was his client’s case that the images were unsolicited.

The fact that there was no evidence of him using search engines to find such images tended to support his version of events, he said.

At the time of the offences his client had been in a dark place because of bullying at work, family problems and debt.

It appeared there was a degree of isolation and loneliness after he had separated from his partner and children. He had been drinking and against his better judgement he began to use TV dating channels.

He engaged in some sexualised text conversations with people, the conversation moved to children and he received the images.

Hughes had lost his job as a mechanic following his conviction.

The earlier trial heard how the unit placed an advert purporting to be a single mum, open minded, with time on her hands, looking for fun.

A series of text messages were then received from Hughes’ mobile phone.

In view of the subject of the conversations a warrant was executed at his home in November, 2015.

He admitted he had received images on his phone.

They came about after he had been engaged in text conversation with people he met from television dating channels.

He said he did not know what the images were until he opened them and immediately deleted them when he realised that they were indecent.

Hughes said he then deleted their numbers.

Told that 22 indecent images of children had been found on the memory card of his mobile phone, he said he could not understand it and that he had intended to delete, not keep them.

He denied three charges of making by downloading category A, B and C images but was convicted.

Magistrates told him that they did not believe the images were unsolicited.

They had been saved to his memory card and the court felt they had been sent in response to the content of his text messages which they believed were explicit.

Hughes himself had given evidence that he could possibly have saved the images when he was drunk and magistrates said that they believed that was what had occurred.

At the trial barrister Hannah Horton, defending, said that it was the defence case that the images had been saved in error as a quirk of technology and suggested that there was no evidence that the images could be accessed.