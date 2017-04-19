Dean Keates can't fault character of Wrexham AFC players

Dean Keates praised the character of his players after ending Wrexham’s barren run.

Wrexham went into Monday’s game at York City without a win in seven games but the Reds secured a superb 3-1 victory.

York, managed by former Wrexham boss Gary Mills, took the lead after just 75 seconds, but a brace from Jordan White and Leo Smith’s first senior goal clinched three points.

“I thought to a man they were outstanding,” said Keates. “We missed the one on one in the first minute, then they go straight down the other end and go 1-0 up.

“But we showed great character, one of the things that we asked them for before the game.

“We have not been on a great run lately but I thought we were outstanding.”

Almost 900 fans saw Wrexham register a first win since the Reds beat Braintree Town 2-1 on March 4 and Keates dedicated the success to supporters.

“That result is for the fans,” said Keates. “They have been desperate for a win, it was highlighted that it was going to be a big turnout.

“Things haven’t been great over the last few weeks, I think I have to accept a lot of responsibility for that.

“I’ve made a lot of changes, chopping and changing, looking at the lads and assessing them towards the end of the season to make decisions.

“A few results have not been great, but we showed great character and we can send the fans home happy and all being well they had a great Bank Holiday.”

Keates added: “We had a little bit of luck, York had shots that just went wide.

“But over the last few weeks we have not had much luck to be honest. We had a little bit of luck but you need luck in everything you do.”