Search for missing 21-year-old last seen in Wrexham

Police have appealed for help in the search of a 21-year-old woman.

Whitney Lorraine Whittle was last seen near Wrexham Train Station on Monday, April 17 at around 8pm.

The 21-year-old has been described as being 5’6” tall with blonde/mousey brown hair in a low ponytail.

According to a spokesperson for North Wales Police she last seen wearing a navy coloured fleece, “possibly” a purple hoody, black jogging bottoms, “pink or blue” trainers with blue on the side.

She has a white and brown working Cocker Spaniel with a deep pink collar.

Anyone with any information should contact North Wales police on 101 quoting the reference number V054447.