Warning after toxic algae is found at former quarry lake in Hope

A type of algae which can be toxic to animals has been confirmed as present in a lake.

Natural Resources Wales have confirmed that blue green algae has been detected in Fagl Lake in Hope.

Public Health Wales have been informed about the issue.

In a statement, Anthony Randles, environment manager at Natural Resources Wales, said: “Our samples confirm that there is a bloom of blue-green algae at Fagl Lake.

“Some types of algae can produce toxins and we have asked the landowner to put signs up asking people and their pets not to get into the water.

“We have also reported this to Public Health Wales.”

He added: “Algal blooms of this nature are not uncommon and have been reported at this lake in the past.

“In this instance there is nothing to suggest that it poses any significant threat to the wider environment but we will be working with local landowners to see if there are ways to reduce the nutrient input into the lake in the future.”

Warnings have been placed around the lake warning people that if certain algaes are present, it can cause illness in humans and animals.

People have been urged not to swim in the lake, eat fish caught in it, ingest the water or allow pets to swim in the water.