Wrexham football team's success dedicated to late club stalwart 'Coco'

A FOOTBALL club is to leave its home on the estate it represents in order to accept promotion to a higher league.

FC Queens Park will leave their base on the Dunks in Caia Park next season on what is hoped will be a temporary basis.

The club’s promotion has been dedicated to former club secretary Darren ‘Coco’ Roberts, who lived in Caerwys.

He was a youth worker at the Venture, Wrexham, and died aged 31 after a car crash four years ago.

The club will relocate to the other side of Wrexham town centre to ground-share with Lex Glyndwr at Stansty Park in Summerhill, where Wrexham AFC have been training this season.

It is a move to ensure their home meets ground grading requirements to accept promotion to the Huws-Gray Alliance, a largely semi-professional league with teams competing from as far away as mid-Wales.

FC Queens Park achieved promotion by winning the Welsh National League (Wrexham Area) Premier Division title.

Manager Martin Ford said: “A few improvements are being made at Lex who have been kind enough to offer us a ground-share, so I want to thank them for that.

”This is while we look into developing and taking on the Dunks, hopefully on a 25-year lease, to try and develop it.

”We have a 10-year plan in place to do all these things, but one step at a time.

”The reserves and youth-team will stay at the Dunks and we are also looking to start an under-6 team to add to our under-9s team, so kids on the estate can progress with their football at the club.”

One of the features of the club’s season has been the growing crowds watching them play, with hundreds turning up for home fixtures during the title run-in.

Mr Ford said their supporters will not be left behind.

”We went to play at Llanuwchllyn (near Bala) at the weekend, a field in the countryside and it was like a home game”, he said.

”They are the best fans and we will take them to Lex and all the other teams in the league.

”There are some big clubs to play next season like Caerrnarfon, Airbus and possibly Rhyl, and we are really looking forward to it.

”I’d like to dedicate our title win to the whole of the Caia Park estate and the late Darren ‘Coco’ Roberts.

”When we started the club five years ago this was his vision.

”I am the proudest man in Caia Park at this moment in time.

”This club is all about the community and we have done it for them.”