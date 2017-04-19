Mystery surrounds death of man whose body was found at Wrexham house

MYSTERY surrounds the death of a man whose body was found at a house in Wrexham.

Police received a call that a man had been found dead at a property on New Road in Rhosddu, shortly before 10.30am on Tuesday.

Paramedics and police officers arrived at the address where the man, who was in his fifties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation has begun and the cause of death is currently being treated by officers as ‘unexplained’.

A Wales Ambulance spokesman added: “We were called at about 10.10am to an address on New Road, Wrexham.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle to the scene.”

PCSOs stood outside the house well into Tuesday afternoon, and it was taped off as police detectives and scientific unit staff conducted their investigations inside the property.

Neighbours along New Road said they were unsure as to the identity of the man when approached by the Leader on Tuesday afternoon.