Wrexham protection orders are like 'using a plaster to heal a nasty cut', claims solicitor

Bringing people before the courts for breaching a Public Spaces Protection Order has been likened to using a plaster to heal a nasty cut.

Solicitor Euros Jones, who was representing Steven Barry Ellis, 49, of Ty Croeso, Grosvenor Road, at Wrexham Magistrates’ Court, said ongoing problems in the town centre would not be fixed by the order.

Mr Jones, who works for GHP Legal, said there were frequent problems with people congregating in that part of the town centre, even outside his firm’s own offices, also on Grosvenor Road.

Ellis pleaded guilty to three separate breaches of the PSPO, all over the course of five days last month.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting, said at 4.10pm on March 21, PCSOs on patrol entered Lord Street and saw Ellis clearly intoxicated and holding a bottle of vodka.

The bottle was confiscated and Ellis became aggressive. He was informed he had breached the PSPO.

On March 25, Ellis was again spotted by PCSOs, this time sitting on a bench in Queens Square at about 5pm.

He was with two others and appeared to be unconscious. The officers approached the men and Ellis smelled strongly of alcohol.

The following day, at about 9.50am, Ellis was found on a bench in Queens Square again, in possession of an open bottle of cider, which put him in breach of the PSPO for the third time in quick succession.

Mr Jones, defending, said Ellis is an alcoholic who is homeless. Ellis did try leaving the Wrexham town centre area and for a while was living in a tent near Erddig but found all his possessions were stolen while he was out one day.

“It is safer for him to be with others in the town centre,” Mr Jones said. “People don’t want to see this kind of thing but there is nowhere else for them to go.

”He is working to overcome this situation but he needs accommodation as the first step.

”This PSPO is a plaster over a nasty cut.”

Magistrates fined Ellis £60 for the first breach but imposed no separate penalty for the other breaches.

Ellis was ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge but no order was made for costs.