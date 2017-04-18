About two-thirds of parking ticket appeals are successful in Flintshire, figures reveal

ABOUT two-thirds of initial parking ticket appeals are successful in the county, figures have revealed.

In the past four years, 66.67 per cent of on-street parking ticket appeals, and 75.86 per cent of off-street appeals to Flintshire Council were successful.

The figures, uncovered using Freedom of Information laws by the Leader, come after a national investigation showed widespread disparity in appeal success.

According to the statistics, a total of 27 on-street parking tickets have been appealed against since April 2013, with 18 of those accepted by Flintshire Council.

With off-street parking, a total of 29 appeals were lodged and 22 of these were accepted.

Flintshire Council's Streetscene manager, Harvey Mitchell, said: “The council issues about 4,000 penalty charge notices every year.

“Of these, less than one per cent are sent to an independent adjudicator for consideration. This demonstrates our officers are issuing PCNs appropriately in the first instance.

“The independent adjudicator reviews information provided by the authority and the appellants mitigating evidence in making a decision on an appeal.”

Recently, a national investigation by the Press Association found the likelihood of getting off a parking fine depends on which area of the country drivers get a ticket – with some councils approving as few as one in 10 challenges while others accept nearly every appeal.

The figures, which covered on-street parking in England from January to October 2016, found widespread variance.

Guy Anker, managing editor at MoneySavingExpert.com, said after having a challenge rejected by the council, about 50 per cent of drivers who make a further appeal to the independent Traffic Penalty Tribunal are successful.

Figures from Cheshire West and Chester council showed there were 2,842 appeals between January and October, with 1,168 proving successful – a rate of 41.10 per cent.