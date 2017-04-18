Wrexham AFC: Gary Mills reaction after taunts during Reds win at York City

YORK CITY manager Gary Mills had no qualms about Wrexham fans turning on him.

Mills, sacked as Wrexham boss in October following the disappointing start to the season, was taunted throughout by Reds fans as relegation threatened York lost 3-1 at Bootham Crescent yesterday.

“I am fine with it, said Mills. “Obviously I am not Mr Popular at Wrexham.

“All I did at Wrexham was give it my best. It didn’t happen and when you get the sack you become the bad man, I don’t know why.

“But if you don’t win the league then it’s not good enough for people. I wish Wrexham all the best. It is no problem to me.

“I am here for York City. I wanted to beat Wrexham for York, not for me, and it didn’t happen so I will move on to the next one.

“I worked as hard as I could at Wrexham, it just didn’t work out for me but it doesn’t make me a bad manager.

“I am on a list of a few others that could say the same thing so hopefully Wrexham might find the right man to get to where they think they should be.”