Police are appealing for witnesses after a bag snatcher struck twice in Wrexham this week.

North Wales Police said that the first incident took place on Regent Street, Wrexham, opposite McDonalds at 8.15pm on April 12th and the second happened on Edgerton Street, Wrexham, near the McDonalds on April 13th.

Both incidents involved a man who ran past the victims and took their bags with all their contents.

Police officers are advising the public who are out in the town centre over the bank holiday weekend to take care and be vigilant. Try to avoid walking alone and ensure that you have your possessions close to you at all times.

If anyone has information about either of these incidents please contact 101 and quote reference number RC17052132.