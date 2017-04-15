Wrexham's run without a win stretched to seven games after losing 3-1 at home to Maidstone United.

It was the Reds' penultimate game of the season at The Racecourse but despite taking the lead, poor defending allowed Maidstone to run out winners.

Wrexham went ahead in the ninth minute.

Paul Rutherford crossed from the by-line and Jordan White's header beat goalkeeper Lee Worgan.

Maidstone came back into the game and levelled after 30 minutes, Joe Pigott converting Alex Flisher's cross after Wrexham gifted the visitors possession.

It was the visitors who made it 2-1 seven minutes into the second half.

Jamar Loza took down a throw-in and glided effortlessly past Russell Penn and Rutherford before slotting past Jalal.

Wrexham had a great chance to equalise on 62 minutes but substitute Anthony Barry, who had only just replaced Iffy Allen, was his penalty saved by Lee Worgan.

Maidstone scored a third goal eight minutes from time, Jack Paxman swung in a corner and an unmarked Flisher headed home from close range.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Jalal; Carrington, Marx, Riley, Jennings; Allen (Barry 62), Penn, Evans (Shenton 33), Rutherford; Massanka, White. Subs not used: Dunn, Smith, McLeod.