Deliberate blaze destroys portable buildings in Queensferry

Published date: 14 April 2017 |
Published by: Amy Sargeson
A fire which caused 100 per cent damage to two portable buildings was deliberate.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to a blaze on Bypass Road in Queensferry at approximately 9.03pm on Thursday.

The fire caused 100 per cent damage to two derelict portable buildings.

A spokesperson from the fire service said the buildings were deliberately ignited.

Two fire engines attended the scene from Buckley and Deeside.

Firefighters used one breathing apparatus, small tools and two hosereel jets.

