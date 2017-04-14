Deliberate blaze destroys portable buildings in Queensferry

A fire@ which caused 100 per cent damage to two portable buildings was deliberate.



>body_text<North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to a blaze on Bypass Road in Queensferry at approximately 9.03pm on Thursday.

>body_text<The fire caused 100 per cent damage to two derelict portable buildings.

>body_text<A spokesperson from the fire service said the buildings were deliberately ignited.

>body_text<Two fire engines attended the scene from Buckley and Deeside.

>body_text<Firefighters used one breathing apparatus, small tools and two hosereel jets.