There may only be four games of an otherwise forgettable season remaining, but Wrexham are not winding down for the summer holidays.

Dean Keates’ Reds are working as hard as ever as they attempt to sign off the 2016/17 season with a flourish.

Wrexham have trained Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of today’s home clash with Maidstone, and Keates will have his players back on the training pitch tomorrow and Sunday prior to Monday’s reunion with Gary Mills in York.

“There is no easing off from us,” said assistant boss Andy Davies. “We want to finish the season as strongly as we possibly can. From our point of view there are four games left and 12 points to play for.

“We have two home games we want to win, we’ve got Monday’s trip to York and then the last game of the season we want to win at Eastleigh.

“No matter when in the season we play, we want to get three points.”

Keates and Davies were at Moss Rose on Tuesday night as today’s opponents Maidstone were beaten 3-0 by Macclesfield.

Despite the result, Davies expects a tough test, explaining: “They were on a really good run before the Macclesfield game.

“They’ve picked up plenty of points of late and we know, from their form, that it will be a tough test.”