Jon McCarthy believes his patched-up Chester squad can make things ‘really difficult’ for Forest Green.

The Blues travel to The New Lawn for a 3pm kick-off today, their third match in just six days following 2-0 and 1-0 defeats against York and Lincoln respectively.

Mark Cooper’s Rovers, who lie third following their 1-0 midweek win at Tranmere, have won both encounters between the two sides this season but McCarthy feels his outfit will go close to emerging with the points if they repeat Tuesday night’s performance at Sincil Bank.

Yet they will do so without Kane Richards, who begins a three-match ban, or Blaine Hudson, sidelined through injury, with Ryan Lloyd also facing a race to be fit.

“There was an odd-goal in it at our place against Forest Green and we'll set up to try and find a way to make things really difficult for them,” said McCarthy, who is also without Craig Mahon, Jordan Chapell, James Akintunde, Evan Horwood and Ross Killock.

“We've got a quality and an attitude about us where we can cause these teams problems. That can dip sometimes, I know that, but for the majority of the season it's been really good.

“We'll go to Forest Green, look at them, and find a way of beating them.

“We will do what we did at Lincoln. The only difference is we go with less bodies, which is a blow.

“That makes things difficult because I had a plan in mind and had a good idea of what I'd go with.

"We'll give it a good go against a side who still have an outside chance of winning the league.”

McCarthy wants Blues supporters to pull together for the rest of the season, citing the negativity which was clearly evident in the stands during last weekend’s defeat to York.

“We're not Lincoln, we're not Tranmere,” he argued. “I'm not Jose Mourinho and we're not Manchester United, we're not expected to win every game.

“We're expected to hold our place in this division and go and compete with these big teams. We’ve done that this season.

“I want our fans to be supportive as we're a supporter-owned club and we all pull together.

“Everyone who volunteers or comes and pays their money to watch us, contributes to putting that team out who can go and compete with Lincoln.

“There's been real improvement on and off the pitch this season. If you ask Barrow, Lincoln, Tranmere, they'll all say we've given them a good test, we're capable of that. "