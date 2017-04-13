Wrexham AFC: James Jennings determined to earn a permanent deal

JAMES JENNINGS is back in action and ready to prove he deserves a permanent Wrexham deal.

The left-back will return to Dean Keates’ Reds squad having missed the last three National League matches due to suspension.

Out of contract at parent club Cheltenham Town at the end of the season, Jennings knows he has four games to impress Keates and extend his stay at The Racecourse.

“I’d like to stay,” said Jennings when the idea of signing a contract at Wrexham for next season was mentioned.

“It is a complex situation for me. I am on-loan until the end of the season and Cheltenham’s season finishes a week later.

“It is out of my hands, but I would love to commit myself to the club if there is the chance.

“I’ve enjoyed it at the club since I’ve been here. There is a good group of lads.”

Not only has Jennings enjoyed his time at The Racecourse since January, but he’s confident that under Keates the Reds are heading in the right direction.

“Going forward the gaffer has shown he can attract good players to the club,” continued James, brother of former Wrexham captain Connor.

“The gaffer won six promotions as a player. He’s a winner and he is setting the standards high at the club.

“I am quite confident that next season will be much better for Wrexham Football Club.

“You can see what the gaffer is trying to do and he has proved that he is not shy in making decisions.

“He’s added experience to the squad and you have to have confidence in what he’s doing.

“We’ve hit the 50-point mark, which is not good enough for this football club, but under the circumstances it was important.

“Now the club can put this season behind them and move forward.”

With Keates trimming his playing squad upon taking the manager’s job on a permanent basis, the likes of Olly Mark, George Harry and Leo Smith have all been blooded into the first team.

Jennings is impressed with the performances of the trio, who he feels have big futures ahead providing they continue to listen and learn.

“Olly came in for his debut at Barrow and looked very composed in what is a tough game,” said Jennings. “George scored his first goal against Torquay and Leo has great ability.

“We are tight on numbers, but the lads that have been thrown in have impressed and at their age is has been great experience.”

Jennings is expected to come straight back into the Wrexham team for their home clash with relegation threatened Maidstone United.

On paper, Wrexham have very little to play for, but Jennings insists that the players are focused on finishing the season with a flourish.

“I’ve learnt my lesson. It’s been a long three weeks,” said Jennings. “I can’t wait to be back involved again and helping the team finish the season on a high. We want to finish with a few wins because, although we haven’t got the target of challenging near the top, we are professional footballers.

“For me the last four or five years have been about promotion, and even though we aren’t at the moment there is still plenty to play for.

“People, including myself, are playing for contracts, and there is a personal pride that takes over. We can’t let the season just finish and if we can get some wins under our belts it will help us going into next season.”