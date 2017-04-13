Huge fun day enjoyed by hundreds of residents on Wrexham estate

HUNDREDS of residents came together for a huge fun day on a Wrexham estate.

The event was organised and held by the Caia Park Partnership at its base on Prince Charles Road, coinciding with the Easter holiday.

There was face-painting, a disco, craft activities and five-a-side football provided by staff from the estate’s title-winning football club FC Queens Park.

Members of the fire service and PCSOs were also on-hand to join in the fun while providing advice and support to residents throughout the afternoon.

It was also an opportunity for residents to discuss what they feel are priorities for the estate community.

Organisers said they were delighted with the response.

Alison Hill, chief officer of the partnership, said: “It has been a fantastic turnout today. Within minutes of it starting people had turned up in droves.

”There is so much stuff going on for the kids but it is also an opportunity for people to find out what is happening in the community, what support they can get, and have a good time.”

She added: “The community wanted this event and we saw an opportunity with it being the holidays to put on a fun event they could enjoy, but also have a voice about various issues such as community safety.”

Tracey Byrne of the partnership’s Community Focus steering group added: “It’s been funded by the People’s Health Trust under our Community Focus which brings people together to have their say about what they want to see happen locally, about issues they have on the estate and what we can do to help.”

FC Queens Park manager Martin Ford, representing the club at the event, said: “The community focus group helped with funding our youth team, so we’d like to say thank you for that, and what a great day it has been for all the kids, all the families and the community.”