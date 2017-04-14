Litter and dog mess penalty firm wins two-year contract with Wrexham Council

A firm tasked with cracking down on littering and dog fouling in Wrexham has won a tender to continue its work.

Kingdom Security was appointed by Wrexham Council on a trial basis last April to issue fixed penalty tickets for people seen dropping litter or failing to pick up after their dog around the county.

Last December, the council’s executive board approved plans to extend the programme, beginning a formal procurement process as approved by lead members.

Kingdom was successful in winning the tender, meaning it will continue to carry out the service in Wrexham for the next two years, with an option to extend to a third.

A report to the council’s homes and environment scrutiny committee in December showed more than 3,200 fines worth £263,475 were issued by Kingdom Security in the first six months of the pilot scheme – from April to September 2016.

A Wrexham Council spokesman said: “At a meeting of the executive board on December 13, 2016, lead members authorised the head of environment and planning and the head of finance, in consultation with the lead member for environment and transport, to arrange for the appointment of a private partner on the basis of a two-year contract – with the option to extend to three years – to carry out the monitoring and enforcement of environmental offences.

“Officers carried out the formal procurement process and Kingdom Security were the successful tenderers.” Since April last year, Kingdom, the environment protection company, has had officers on the streets and parks throughout Wrexham.

They have been tasked with issuing £75 fines on the spot to anyone who drops litter or refuses to pick up if their dog fouls.

Dog mess should be bagged and put into any general waste bin, they say, while rubbish should be taken home and binned or put into any available litter bin.