Hundreds of children in Wrexham and Flintshire being given counselling

Hundreds of children in the region are being given counselling for issues including stress, anxiety and a lack of self-worth.

Official statistics released by the Welsh Government revealed that 533 children in Wrexham and 401 in Flintshire received counselling provided by the local authority in 2015/16.

The figures do not include counselling provided online.

Wrexham had the highest rate of young people aged between 10 and 18 who received counselling in North Wales – at a rate of 3.9 per 100 children and young people.

In Flintshire, a rate of 2.5 per 100 was recorded, which was below the Wales average of 3.6 per 100.

In Flintshire, 121 of those who received counselling were male, while 280 were female, while in Wrexham 205 were male and 328 were female.

In Wales overall, a total of 11,337 children or young people received counselling services in 2015/16.

The reasons for youngsters being referred to counselling were wide-ranging, with family issues the most common reason.

Others included depression, bullying, eating disorders, suicidal feelings and anger.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “Counselling can support children and young people if they feel worried, frightened or afraid. It is also a means of preventing mental health problems from developing or escalating.

“We have introduced legislation which requires local authorities to make reasonable provision of counselling services for children and young people aged between 11-18 in their area and pupils in year six of primary school.

“At the same time we provided £4.5m to local authority budgets for the continued support of this service.”

North Wales AM Darren Millar, who is also shadow secretary for education and children, said he wanted the development of a new curriculum in Wales to be undertaken with a view to using the education system to develop emotional resilience in children.

He said: “Many of these issues stem from problems associated with social media usage and the proliferation of online devices in the everyday lives of young people.

“The development of a new curriculum in Wales provides us with an opportunity to tackle these things head on.

“The Welsh Government must take action to ensure that the curriculum is fit for purpose and includes elements which develop emotional resilience in our young people and make them more aware of online dangers and the impact of social media bullying and abuse.”