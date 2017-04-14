‘A lot of people feel let down by Arriva’s proposal’ over service between Mold and Chester

CALLS have been made to reverse changes to bus services connecting Flintshire communities with Chester.

It has been decided by Arriva that the number three bus service, which goes between Mold and Chester via Broughton, will now be an hourly service rather than half hourly.

In addition, the number 12 service that calls between Connah’s Quay and Chester has altered its route so that it no longer calls at Phoenix Street in Sandycroft.

A number of residents in Broughton have voiced their concerns as it will affect a lot of people in the Broughton village area.

The number three is well used and is the only Mold-Chester bus that goes through Broughton village and also the neighbouring Penyffordd.

Community leaders including the member of Parliament and Assembly Member for Alyn and Deeside, Mark Tami and Carl Sargeant, as well as local councillors have taken up the cause to have Arriva change their minds.

Mr Tami said: “A lot of people feel let down by Arriva’s proposal, particularly as there was no public consultation.

“Local residents are disappointed and I have therefore written to Arriva asking them to explain their decision and reconsider.

“It seems nonsensical that services are being cut at a time where local villages are consistently expanding through major developments.”

Mr Sargeant has written to Arriva and Flintshire Council on behalf of constituents.

Arriva have advised the council that the route has been amended because drivers were struggling to get down Phoenix Street with vehicles parked on both sides.

Calling for revision of the number 12 service, Mr Sargeant said: “It’s important that everyone can access bus services easily so they can get to appointments, shop, be sociable and mobile.

“I hope these improvement measures will be in place soon and that Arriva will do their very best to get this part of the route back up and running.

“I’ll be keeping an eye on this to try and ensure this busy part of Sandycroft gets a fair deal.”