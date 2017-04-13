Drunk driver was naked from the waist down when stopped by police in Caerwys

A drink-driver was naked from the waist down when stopped by police in Flintshire.

Officers noticed Michael Byrne, 54, was driving erratically on the A5062 in Caerwys at about 2.30am on March 19.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting at Wrexham Magistrates Court yesterday, said Byrne pulled over when requested but in doing so mounted a kerb.

An officer got out of the patrol car but Byrne drove off, was followed and again pulled over, and police this time parked in front of the Honda so he could not drive off again.

Byrne’s eyes were glazed, his speech was slurred and when the driver’s door opened officers saw he was naked from the waist down.

When asked why he was half-naked, he said he did not know where his trousers were.

He was arrested and gave a breathalyser reading of 95 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35mcg.

Checks revealed Byrne’s licence had been revoked and he had no insurance, Miss Jackson added.

The court heard he had a conviction in 2010 for being drunk in charge of a vehicle and in 2014 for failing to provide a specimen when requested.

For that offence 10 penalty points were placed on his licence, Miss Jackson said, adding that while no one saw him driving, an allegation had been made and as such there was a request to provide a sample.

Byrne, of Glan y Mor Road in Llandudno Junction, told probation officer Tracey Flavell in interview that he had been out drinking with his then girlfriend and some friends.

They went back to a friend’s house, where he and his girlfriend had an argument about “infidelity in the relationship” and he left.

He was partially clothed and left having not fully dressed, but could not explain why he had done this any further than he had “left in a rush”, Miss Flavell added.

Byrne came to North Wales from Bournemouth about three weeks ago to care for a relative who had been in hospital.

He accepted he should not have been driving while intoxicated, and while he thought he had a licence at the time he now accepted he should not have been behind the wheel.

While Byrne denied being a dependent drinker, he admitted using alcohol as a crutch at times.

He had been part of an Alcoholic Anonymous programme in the past and felt that was the way forward again.

Miss Flavell said while Byrne did not say that he would not comply with probation service intervention, he did question its necessity, although he accepted that he had to be sentenced.

A machine driver in the construction industry by trade, Byrne was not working, the court was told.

There was a prospect of a job but he would have to enquire whether he would be allowed to drive on site.

Bethan Jones, defending, said Jones was coping with a recent bereavement and the “break-up of a partnership” at the time of the offence. He did not want to come across as not wanting to avail himself of probation service help, but was “mindful that a percentage of the work” offered to him would be what he was already doing with AA and other agencies. Byrne felt he had the “wherewithal, the knowledge and the contacts to essentially drag himself out of the gutter and be a working member of society once again”.

He realised the court “must and should” punish him, Miss Jones added, and there was no reason why he could not do unpaid work in the community.

“He wishes to give back,” she said.

Byrne realised a disqualification was inevitable but was “desperate” to get back into work as soon as possible.

Miss Jones thought it would be difficult to get a position to operate machinery without a licence.

Deputy district judge John Maxwell disqualified Byrne from driving for four years, which would be reduced to three if he completed a drink impaired drivers course.

The reason for the potential reduction was to give Byrne an “extra incentive” to address his issues.

Mr Maxwell told Byrne: “Within an eight-year period, this is your third drink-related motoring offence, which gives rise to the most serious of concerns.

“Make no bones about it, if there’s another you will go to prison – no ifs, buts or maybes.”

He also warned Byrne that if he came before him again, the disqualification next time would be for life.

Mr Maxwell imposed a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 hours.

He must also pay £85 in prosecution costs and the same amount as a surcharge.