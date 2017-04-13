Wrexham man threw hamsters at TV in drugs outburst

A man threw hamster cages while the pets were still inside during a drug and alcohol fuelled outburst.

One of the cages thrown by Richard Hughes, 56, smashed a television at the living room of the house in Manley Road, Wrexham.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting at Wrexham Magistrates Court, said Richard Hughes was lodging with the hamsters’ owner, Susan Hughes, who had been his partner about 20 years before.

Miss Hughes came home from work at about 9.10pm on March 25 and saw Richard Hughes and his girlfriend.

All was fine at first but Richard Hughes began shouting and throwing beer cans around, before picking up the cage and throwing it.

He then picked up another cage and threw it towards the television, damaging both items.

Police found the living room in disarray and covered in sawdust, Miss Jackson said, and found Miss Hughes “very distressed” outside.

The hamsters were not harmed.

Richard Hughes was arrested and while in custody a small bag was found containing white powder, which tests confirmed was cocaine.

He also tested positive for the drug while in custody.

Miss Jackson added Richard Hughes had 13 convictions for 20 offences. These included criminal damage in 2010 and seven drugs matters, the last in 2001 with his last conviction of any sort in 2011.

Richard Hughes pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage and also admitted possession of a class A drug.

Euros Jones, defending, said Richard Hughes had worked as a labourer and this caught up with him as he was “riddled with arthritis”.

Someone had offered him cocaine in a pub, it did not agree with him and upon consuming alcohol he had no control and caused the damage later on.

Mr Jones added the more pain Hughes was in, the more painkillers he was taking to continue working.

But he had listened to doctors’ advice and was slowing down.

Mr Jones said Richard Hughes was still living at the address and making good for the damage he had caused. Miss Hughes had bought a new TV set and he was paying her back over time.

She had not made a statement and Richard Hughes could have easily pleaded not guilty and waited to see if the prosecution could get evidence, Mr Jones added.

But he had decided to plead guilty to “get it over with as soon as possible”.

Deputy district judge John Maxwell took into account Richard Hughes’ record and said he was “quite prepared to accept it was a drug and alcohol fuelled outburst”.

It was, he added, a “classic example of people taking drugs which are dangerous” and told Richard Hughes: “It’s fortunate no-one was injured.

“You’re fortunate there seems to be a resolution between you and the victim, you’re fortunate you have not been kicked out.”

Mr Maxwell imposed a 15-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £20 surcharge. No compensation was ordered as Richard Hughes is paying his landlady back.