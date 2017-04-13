Rhos man could not remember attack on mum and sister

A drunken chef could not remember assaulting his mother and sister.

To make matters worse, Thomas Purslow, 45, had assaulted his sister before.

At Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold, Purslow, of Maes y Ficerdy, Rhos near Wrexham, admitted assaulting his mother Angela Purslow and his sister Alice Purslow and causing criminal damage at their home on Sunday.

The court heard how in drink he lost his temper, grabbed hold of his sister and threw her to the floor.

His mother stood between them but he grabbed her and threw her to the floor as well.

The defendant then took hold of a metal-framed kitchen chair which he used to strike his sister to the body.

He threw the chair to the floor and tipped over the kitchen table.

Prosecutor Justin Espie said the mother ejected the defendant but he then kicked a wooden panel in the door, causing it to break.

A 12-month restraining order was made not to enter his mother’s address.

He was placed on an 18-month community order under which he must follow a “building better relationships” programme run by the probation service, which involves 35 sessions.

Purslow was placed on rehabilitation and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £100 for the damage he caused to his mother’s door and £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

He was told that they were serious domestic assaults at the home of his mother, which should be a place of safety.

The court was told that the sister had retracted her statement of complaint.

Police officers were called to the address, the door was found to be open, and the defendant was bare-chested with his fists clenched. He initially refused to calm down.

The mother told how she had been at home with her two other children when the defendant arrived.

She had spent the afternoon with him and he appeared fine, but he started shouting and being abusive when they spoke about his relationship with his partner.

It was then that the assaults occurred.

Chris Jesse, defending, said his client had drunk cider and four cans of lager and an argument got out of hand.

“He is disgusted with himself and ashamed at what happened,” he said.

The defendant, a full-time chef at a Wrexham bar and restaurant, wished to apologise.

His partner was in court supporting him.

It was a case of less said then soonest mended, he explained.

Probation officer Andrew Connah said the defendant had little memory of what happened.

He had been arguing with his partner earlier in the day, his mother and sister got involved, and he was deeply ashamed for the incident that occurred.

He appreciated that alcohol had caused him problems in the past.