Mum’s stark warning after escape from fire at home in Marford

A MOTHER has told of her family’s escape from a terrifying house fire and has warned other people to check their household appliances.

Michelle Harvey, 31, her partner Neil Thomas, 41, and their children have been left temporarily homeless afater the fire at their home on Hawthorn Road, Marford.

The kitchen and utility room sustained significant smoke damage after the dishwasher caught fire on Sunday.

Currently staying with her father while their landlord finds them another property, Ms Harvey says she is thankful it was not much worse.

”We are both teachers and were doing a big spring clean during the holiday before Easter,” she said.

“The children were thankfully with our former partners, their other mum and dads at the time.

“We were upstairs sorting clothes out when we could hear the blinds cracking at the windows downstairs, and thought we might have left a window open.

“Neil went downstairs to check and started screaming to get out of the house.

“Downstairs was filled with thick smoke, we looked like coal miners coming out and Neil made sure all the doors were shut.”

Ms Harvey said the response of the fire service, which reached the house within seven minutes of the alarm being raised, was “brilliant”.

She added: “It took two hours to clear – the kitchen and utility rooms are like black holes and we are staying at my dad’s while he is on holiday.

”Our landlords have been brilliant too and are finding us somewhere else.”

But Ms Harvey said the fire served as a stark warning to everyone to check their appliances.

She said: “The machine had actually been recalled due to a fault but we didn’t know, so this could have been avoided.

“Check your appliances, that they don’t overheat, don’t leave them unattended and check whether they have been recalled.

“The horrifying truth is that if we had stuck it on while we went to bed, or gone out, and the children were here it could have been a lot worse, and it would have been had Neil not shut all the doors to contain it.”

Stuart Millington, senior fire safety manager for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Often in fires we encounter items which are subject to recall but are still being used by residents.

“We would appeal to all residents to ensure their electrical items are in good working order, and to log on to the recall register to check on the appliances in their home.

“The majority of products in your home will be safe but you should regularly check to ensure none of your household appliances are subject to a recall.

“To check items under recall please visit www.electricalsafety first.org.uk

“If you are concerned about a product that doesn’t appear on the recall list, stop using it immediately and make your concern is known to the retailer, manufacturer or local Trading Standards office.”

He added: “Always ensure new electrical items are registered, so manufacturers can contact you in the event of any problems.

“Go to www.registermy appliance.org.uk for more information and to register your electric products.

“Also, electrical appliances need to be operated to manufacturers’ instructions and residents should take simple steps to cut the risk of an electrical fire.

“Don’t overload plug sockets, regularly check for worn or frayed wires, unplug appliances when not in use, keep appliances clean and in good working order and fully unwind extension cables prior to their use.

“Our advice is to be as prepared as possible in the event of fire, by ensuring that working smoke alarms are fitted in your home and that you have clear escape routes to enable you and your family to exit your home as quickly as possible.”