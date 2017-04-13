‘Entirely false’ – company refutes claims over where North Wales TV is made

A television company has disputed accusations made by a Welsh language campaign group.

Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gymraeg campaign group has formally complained to Ofcom about the lack of Welsh language intended to be broadcast on the new Made in North Wales TV, claiming it just 30 minutes out of 99 hours of coverage per week.

Aled Powell, vice-chairman of Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gymraeg, wrote to the broadcasting regulator to say it was “not acceptable” that Ofcom agreed to license Made in North Wales TV as only three per cent of the hours broadcast would be in Welsh and the decision was “offensive to the Welsh language”.

He also said the percentage of “locally originated programming” would be “very low” and it was unacceptable that there were plans in place to create programmes for the channel in Liverpool rather than the “local area of North Wales”.

However, Jamie Conway, chief executive of Made Television, said the assertion that programming for Mold was being made in Liverpool was “entirely false” as the company had hired staff who were operating and creating “all their content” in the Flintshire town.

He added: “The channel will be providing programming as per the Ofcom licence award in 2013 (to the original applicant Bay TV Clwyd), providing over eight hours of original first run local programming each week and a dedicated 30 minutes Welsh speaking programme.

”We will be aiming to exceed these commitments and look forward to launching the channel on April 26.

“Made Television channels broadcast between one hours and two hours of brand new original content each night, with acquired or shared programming from across the Made TV network making up the rest of the 24/7 schedule.

“Made in North Wales is linked to Liverpool from an infrastructure perspective as the office there is already connected to the channel transmission facility in Birmingham.

“Made in North Wales is working with local businesses to provide an office space in the area, and the on location original content will all be filmed in North Wales region.

“We remain very keen on finding suitable office space in the area in the future.”

Speaking to the Leader, Mr Powell, of Penycae, said it was “unfortunate” that anyone who graduated from Glyndwr University in Wrexham would have to travel to Liverpool to work for the station that is “supposed to be servicing North Wales”.

But Mr Conway said the relationship the company had with the Wrexham university had continued to develop since the original application was submitted.

He added: “The suggestion that we are not keeping to commitments is entirely false.

”Connectivity and collaborating with their facilities is part of the production workflow we are using in the region and we’re forming a close working relationship with its students and resources.”