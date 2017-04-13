Teenager from Broughton vows to help people with dementia

A TEENAGER has vowed to help people with dementia after her grandmother developed the condition.

Lauren Kerr, 15, of Simonstone Road, Broughton, aims to tell as many people as possible about dementia after Mildred Hewitt, 76, was diagnosed with the disorder.

Lauren asked Alzheimer’s Society Cymru in Mold if she could deliver a Dementia Friends session to the 2nd Broughton Guide Group.

She also invited nine relatives to attend the session, including her mother, Brownie Leader Helen, her sister Emma and her aunties, uncles and cousins..

“I’ve always been close to my nan and I noticed how people treated her differently when she was diagnosed with dementia and how it affected her confidence.”

“I thought if I could spread the word about dementia, people who knew her would understand what was happening and they could help and support her.”

Lauren, a senior guide and a pupil at St David’s High School in Saltney, also helped the younger guides to complete their Forget-Me-Not Dementia Challenge badge by baking biscuits decorated with the Alzheimer’s Society logo for the challenge, made decorations and completed memory and tasting tests.

Mrs Hewitt, a former machinist, has four children, four grandchildren and a great grandchild and manages to live independently at her home in Broughton with support from her family.

“Nan was diagnosed with dementia four years ago but she can still live on her own and she enjoys having visitors and getting out in the garden,” Lauren said.

“The Dementia Friends session helped us to understand that there’s more to the person than the dementia. She’s still our Nan.”

Lauren also organised a coffee morning at St Mary’s Church in Broughton and – with the help of her guides, guide leaders and her family - raised more than £450 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Dementia Friends is an initiative that aims to help people understand what it might be like to live with dementia and turn that understanding into action.

There are more than 68,000 Dementia Friends in Wales.

For more information call Estelle Nock, Dementia Friends information officer, on 01352 700724 or contact her at estelle.nock@alzheimers.org.uk