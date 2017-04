A man has been injured in an industrial accident at a former petrol station site.

The Welsh Ambulance Service were called just before 1pm yesterday to reports of an industrial accident at the site of the former Esso Garage off the roundabout on Chester Road, Mold.

A Wales Air Ambulance and an ambulance crew attended the scene.

A man has been taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital by road with an injury not thought to be life threatening.

Work has been taking place at the site in recent weeks.