Greenfield mum hails brave children who helped save puppy from drowning

A MOTHER-of-two said her family’s puppy would have drowned if not for her children’s quick thinking.

Lynsey Edwards, who lives in Greenfield, was on holiday in Anglesey at her parents’ house with her son Osian and daughter Lily.

The children were enjoying the recent hot weather in the garden and playing with their two puppies Thor, an 11-month-old cocker spaniel, and Staffordshire bull terrier Bonnie, who is just 11 weeks old.

Mrs Edwards was cooking dinner for the family when the mood quickly changed and she heard her six-year-old daughter screaming.

Lily was crying for her mum and pointing towards the end of the garden where there is a pond and Lynsey could just make out her saying the name “Bonnie”.

She looked over and saw her eight-year-old son shaking and kicking the gate which blocks off the pond and trying to get it open, as her 11-week-old puppy was drowning and struggling to get out of the water.

The 29-year-old said: “Bonnie hasn’t had her injections yet so we thought it would be a good idea to bring her to my mum’s house where there is a big garden.

”The kids were just playing fetch with the dogs but then I could hear screaming. That’s quite normal for my two and it isn’t a surprise to hear them shouting but I went to check on them anyway.

”Lily looked terrified. The pond is fenced off so the kids can’t get in there which is why Osian was kicking the gate.

”When I was a child we lost our dog Ben in that pond and we found him just floating so I was so scared. I could see Bonnie trying to get out but she was helpless.

”I flew across the grass and grabbed her out. She was in such shock, shaking from the cold water. I’ve never ran so fast in my life. She must have got through the fence somehow because she’s only tiny.

”The kids were so brave. Osian had sent Lily to get me. They absolutely love Bonnie and would never want anything to happen to her.”

Lynsey, who is currently training to be a teacher, said she was so grateful for her children’s quick thinking and bravery and feels very lucky to still have Bonnie alive and well.

The whole family were very shaken after the incident but after caring for Bonnie and keeping her warm she is OK and hasn’t suffered any long-term illnesses or problems after almost drowning in the pond.

Lynsey said: “I didn’t expect them to be so brave. They have been on and off for a few days but they seem a lot better now.

”They won’t leave her alone now. It sounds daft but our older dog Thor even went over and put his head on her to keep her warm.

”I am so proud of them for saving her life despite how upset they were. They also helped me get her warm and make a hot water bottle while we ran her a bath.

”They saved her life. If they hadn’t have been there she would have died.

”I think it’s amazing what they did and I just want to recognise their bravery.”