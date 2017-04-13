Stalker from Wrexham made knife attack threats to former partner

A Wrexham man persistently stalked his former partner, causing her real fear.

Mold Crown Court was told yesterday how Peter Ernest Bevan threatened to cut her face with a knife.

He falsely told other women that she was sleeping with their partners and he threatened to post naked pictures of her on the internet.

Bevan, 33, or Bryn Eglwys Road in Wrexham, was jailed for 14 months after he admitted stalking between Christmas Day and February 28.

A lifetime restraining order was made not to approach her or go within 200 yards of any address where she may live.

Bevan had two previous convictions for stalking or breaching previous restraining orders following earlier relationships.

Judge Niclas Parry said it was a serious example of stalking.

It was the third time he had been before the court for similar offending.

On this occasion, he bombarded his victim with threatening messages.

She feared violence and was worried that his threats would be carried out.

“You made totally false allegations to other women that she was engaging in sexual activity with their partners,” he said.

He threatened her in such a way that she feared he would cut her face with a knife and made threats about a new boyfriend, although she did not have one.

His behaviour had affected her badly and she had to start taking medication.

Judge Parry said he did not ignore the defendant’s own mental health issues but there were times when he did not accept the help offered to him. Prosecuting barrister Ryan Rothwell said Bevan initially denied stalking but changed his plea to guilty on the day of his trial at Wrexham Magistrates Court.

Bevan was said to have been aggressive and controlling in the relationship, which became on-off, but he falsely accused her of seeing other men, he began watching her, looking at her in her own home and leaving messages on her vehicle.

The relationship ended on Christmas Day but he then went to her home “looking crazy” and shouting at her.

He threatened to put naked pictures of her on the internet.

She knew he did not have such photographs but then feared he may have taken some while she slept.

His behaviour continued with him looking at her through the window, he shouted at her and left more notes on her car windscreen.

It had such an effect of her that she applied to move house. She was petrified by his behaviour.

He told her that she would remember him every time she looked in the mirror and she continued to receive messages from him despite blocking his number.

The defendant threatened her again and at one stage told her she was lucky he was not “bouncing her head down the road”.

She feared for her safety and was living on the edge.

Defending barrister Robert Edwards said his client appreciated he was going to prison.

The offences were set against a background of his emotional unstable personality disorder and the fact that he had not always been taking his medication.

A month in custody on remand meant he was now stabilised on medication and he had a clearer insight into what he had done.

It was his case that he thought the relationship was going well, it ended without explanation as far as he was concerned and initially he was trying to find out why.

But that had become something of a compulsion.

He now appreciated that the relationship was over, he would not contact her again, and on his release from prison he intended to move from the Wrexham area.

Mr Edwards told the court: “He knows his behaviour was inexcusable and should never have happened.”