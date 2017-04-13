Agreement being drawn up to allow Wrexham AFC to train at Nine Acre field

Wrexham AFC’s first team will be training on Nine Acre field from next season.

This season the club’s training has been split between the home of Lex XI at Stansty Park and its former base at Colliers Park in Gresford, owned by Glyndwr University.

But club bosses approached Wrexham Council with a view to moving their training base to Nine Acre, as well as taking on responsibility for maintaining the field.

A council spokesman has confirmed officers at the authority were currently drawing up an agreement to allow the move to go ahead.

The spokesman said: “Wrexham AFC will for the 2017/18 season be using Nine Acres for training its first team squad and young professionals, but not as a base for the youngsters in the club’s Centre of Excellence programme.

“The usual pattern of usage will be approximately two or so hours a day, four days per week. The players will continue to change at the Racecourse and will drive to the site, parking within the curtilage of Nine Acres itself and thus will not add to the on-road parking in the area.

“Improvements to the surface will be undertaken in the next few weeks by the club and it’s specialist groundsman.”

Club director Alan Watkin added: “We are delighted as a community owned club to be basing our training in the heart of Wrexham and I would like to thank the council for agreeing to this. I would want to make clear that the Nine Acres will not be used for playing any matches.”

In a letter sent to Maesydre residents, outgoing councillor Carole O’Toole says the field would be used for four days during the week, mainly between 11.30am and 2.30pm for 42 weeks of the year.

She said: “The council has been approached by Wrexham Football Club with a view to discussing a licence for them to use the playing field for training purposes only.

“I expressed very strong concerns about the proposal because I am very aware of the impact this could have on parking on Westminster Drive.

“Denise Garland, the officer dealing with the proposal, relayed my concerns to the football club and as a result the following terms now form part of the proposal:

“The usage will be for training purposes only, not for matches.

“General use will be for four days during the week, mainly between 11.30am and 2.30pm for 42 weeks of the year.

“It has been agreed that the minibus and the few cars generated by the proposed use will park on the hard standing in the field.

“The football club will maintain the field to the required standard. The fencing and trees will remain the responsibility of the council.

“One of the main benefits of the proposal is that it means that the playing field is used again and, more importantly, that the Nine Acre Field will remain a playing field for the duration of the licence.

“As you may be aware, I am standing down at the forthcoming elections in May but the football club has committed to working with my successor if the proposal goes ahead to minimise any problems caused to the immediate neighbourhood.”

Club director Spencer Harris said: “We are very mindful of the local residents and making sure that no disruption is caused.

“There will be no street parking from us, we will be parking within the perimeter gates of the Nine Acre site.

“There is no evening training, there are no floodlights, so 95 per cent of the training will be Monday to Friday in the middle of the day.

“There will be the odd occasion where we will train on the weekend, like this week with the bank holiday when we are at home to Maidstone on Friday and at York on Monday, we will train on Sunday.”

In January, the Leader reported the Reds’ first team had made a temporary return to Colliers Park, due to poor weather and concerns over lasting damage to the playing surface at Lex.

Club bosses announced in October last year that the first team would no longer be based at Colliers Park after being unable to come to an agreement with the owners, Glyndwr University.

It is believed the annual running costs were too high for the club to take on as well as the lease for the Racecourse. Colliers Park was officially opened in June 1997 at a building cost of £750,000.

The England national team, Barcelona, Rangers and the Wales national team have all used it for training purposes.

A running hill, as well as all-weather pitches and a small stand, have been constructed since the facilities opened in 1997.

A Glyndwr University spokesman said: “The university has a long-standing relationship with Wrexham AFC. The club has operational control of the Racecourse stadium on a 99-year lease.

“Colliers Park has a vital role to play in the future of the university as part of its Campus 2025 vision, from a community, sporting and academic perspective.”