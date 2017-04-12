Wrexham AFC: Reds 'extremely excited' about move to Nine Acre Field training site

SPENCER HARRIS insists that Wrexham Football Club are “extremely excited” about the proposed move to Nine Acre Field site in the town.

Wrexham have approached the council with a view to setting up a training base at the Nine Acre site from next season as part of a licence agreement.

Director Harris said talks were at an “advanced stage” and believes that the move will only benefit the club as they seek to return to the Football League.

Under the agreement, the first team and youth side will train at Nine Acre with the centre of excellence remaining at Colliers Park.

Harris is excited about the project and said: “Should we move forward with the licence we will do some work at the site to create first class training pitches.

“We are looking to recreate one pitch to the exact size of The Racecourse and another one will be the average size of those pitches we will play on in the National League.

“As well as those two pitches there is plenty of room to set up other areas for specialised training sessions. We could have up to four pitches and still have room.”

Harris also revealed that first team manager Dean Keates and his backroom staff were also fully behind the proposed move.

“Dean was involved in the selection of the site,” said Harris. “Dean, the coaching team and the whole club are extremely excited about what we can do with the site.

“There is a lot of room for specific training sessions and we don’t have to stay in one area or on one pitch.

“Dean was at Peterborough when they used to get changed at their stadium and travel to the training ground.

“It is common, even in League One and the Championship for clubs to do that and we will only have a mile to travel.”

Wrexham fans, in the main, have reacted to the news with a mix of bemusement and bewilderment having seen the club go from the high-quality Collier Park base to Nine Acre via Lex’s Stansty Park in the space of 12 months.

Harris understands the concerns, but moved to allay fears, saying: “I absolutely understand why people would feel like they do.

“We are at a point in history though where seven years ago we owned our own training venue with building.

“Unfortunately, through no fault of the fans and the fans that own the club, that was lost.

“That was seven years ago and we’ve got to look to the future and we want to create the best possible training venue.

“I can assure fans that the Nine Acre site will be a major asset and that the management team are very excited about what we can do with the land.”

And Harris insists that the move to the Nine Acre Field is by no means Wrexham settling for second best.

“We see this as the best proposition for Wrexham Football Club,” he continued. “We will be in control of the site and we are able to maintain it and keep on top of things.

“There were other venues open to us, but we wouldn’t have been in control of what we did with them, where we are with the Nine Acre site.”

On when an official announcement on the switch could be expected, Harris added: “We are in advanced discussions. We are very grateful to the council.”