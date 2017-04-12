Disabled dad from Penymynydd fights back on the BMX track

A DISABLED dad has fought his way back from depression after losing his leg by joining his children on the BMX track.

Father-of-three Neal Gibson, 40, said he thought his life was over when he got trapped in a concrete pumping machine in 2014 while working on the Colwyn Bay promenade.

“The machine dragged me in and crushed both my feet,” recalls Neal, who lives in Penymynydd with his wife Paula and children Dylan, 18, Spencer, 12, and Imogen 11.

“I had deep lacerations to my right foot but a major traumatic crush injury to my left foot.

“I was transferred from Bodelwyydan to the Royal Stoke University Hospital on the same day.

“The doctors tried to reconstruct my foot three times, then five days after the accident, on October 6, they said they might have to amputate four of my toes.

“I wasn’t supposed to be in the theatre for that long and when I woke up two thirds of my foot was missing.

“I was heartbroken and Paula didn’t believe me until I showed her.

“It was Imogen’s ninth birthday and we’d been planning a celebration by the hospital bed but we didn’t tell the children straight away.

“I had a prosthetic foot but it ripped all the skin grafts and infections set in.

“After almost two years and a lot of complications we decided a below-knee amputation was the only way to improve my life.

“I knew what I would be waking up to this time so it was easier to deal with.

“I had lots of falls with the first prosthetic legs and damaged the stump and things just didn’t work out.

“Then in December last year I had the first prosthetic leg that I could use and four days before Christmas I learned how to walk on it.

“Before the accident we were really active and would always take our two boxer dogs walking in the hills or go mountain biking together.

“All that stopped overnight and my eldest son, who was 16 at the time, had to have counselling because he just couldn’t deal with it.

“We needed to get the children into a hobby and went to the council-run BMX sessions in Ponciau Banks [Wrexham] with Martin Ogden.

“We joined a club a week after that and started doing some club racing in Manchester.

“The children where too young to go off mountain biking in the forests but with BMX, even though I was in a wheelchair, I could watch them from start to finish.

“There was a lot of veteran riders of my age which I wasn’t expecting at all.

“My initial thought was I’d love to have a go but thought there’s no way I could do it.

“Next time I met Martin at Ponciau Banks I asked him what was the likelihood of me having a go and he got the ball rolling.

“First of all I went on an exercise bike to see if I could pedal.

“Then I got the all-clear from my physio and prosthetist at Pace Rehabilitation to try an actual bike.

“Martin got me sponsorship through Stay Strong who donated the BMX bike and 100% Decade Europe Ltd gave me all the safety gear.

“Martin’s really took me under his wing and motivated me to do it myself and he’s fantastic at what he does.

“I had problems with the prosthetic bouncing off when I went over jumps but Get Cycling sponsored magnetic locking pedals which solved the problem. I got the new bike two weeks ago and when I’m on it I feel free.

“I can’t describe it really – it’s phenomenal and I never thought I was going to be able to do anything like this with the children again.”

l In June Neal will be doing a sponsored walk up Snowdon to raise money for the Amputation Foundation and the Bring Stephen Home Campaign. To donate go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Amputees-climb-mountains.