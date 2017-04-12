Wrexham Council officer given remuneration package worth more than £300k

A Wrexham Council officer was the highest remunerated local authority employee anywhere in Wales in 2015-16.

The former head of housing, public protection and environment received a total of £323,622 for the financial year 2015-16.

Remuneration to the officer over the course of the year comprised his salary, statutory redundancy and pension payments.

In 2014-15 he was remunerated £105,145, less than a third of the figure he received over the following year.

The role has since been made redundant as part of Wrexham Council’s ongoing restructure and reshaping services programme as it seeks to make necessary cuts to its budget.

From April 1, 2016, the role has been split between the head of environment and planning and the head of housing and economy.

As head of housing, public protection and environment, the official would have been in charge of the council’s housing stock of more than 11,000 homes, as well as any matters relating to public protection and the environment.

In Flintshire, the chief executive was the highest remunerated council officer, receiving £164,200 over 2014-15 and £162,937 in 2015-16.

The chief executive was the only Flintshire Council employee to be remunerated more than £100,000 over the two years.

However in Wrexham, 13 council officers received six-figure payments in 2014-15 and 12 officers in 2015-16.

A total of 11 senior managers at Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) were paid £100,000 or more in 2015-16, the TaxPayers’ Alliance figures show.

This is up from 10 in 2014-15 and places the council 53rd out of 68 on a list of all local authorities with at least 10 staff members on £100,000 or more.

CWaC chose not to comment on the statistics.

However, Sharon Carney, Flintshire Council's senior manager for human resources and organisational development, said: “As part of our annual review of pay policy for senior officers we use a number of ratios as a means of measuring the relationship between pay rates across the workforce and senior management as identified within the Hutton Review of Fair Pay in the Public Sector (2001).”

The figures were released by the TaxPayers’ Alliance as part of its annual Town Hall Rich List survey.

Total remuneration includes but is not limited to salary, benefits in kind, expenses, bonuses, any stated election duty fees, redundancy payments and employer’s pension contributions.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “The average council tax bill has gone up by more than £900 over the last 20 years and spending has gone through the roof.

”Disappointingly, many local authorities are now responding to financial reality through further tax rises and reducing services rather than scaling back top pay.

”Despite many in the public sector facing a much-needed pay freeze to help bring the public finances under control, many town hall bosses are continuing to pocket huge remuneration packages, with the number of people on six-figure deals actually going up since last year.

”There are talented people in the public sector who are trying to deliver more for less, but the sheer scale of these packages raise serious questions about efficiency and priorities.”