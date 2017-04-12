Connah's Quay woman’s ‘ugly behaviour’ sees her sent on social awareness course

A young woman who hurled racial abuse at two Polish men has been sent on a course to try and make her more tolerant of others.

Toni Ann Stagg, 19, earlier admitted a racially aggravated public order offence following an incident in Connah’s Quay Street where the victim was attacked by her father, her brother and another man.

Miss Stagg, of Broadway in Connah’s Quay, was told by Judge Niclas Parry, sitting at Mold Crown Court, that she had admitted an offence which amounted to racism “just for the sake of it”.

The judge said that she had indulged in the type of ugly behaviour “that personifies the hatred and prejudice that makes our society a sadder place”.

Judge Parry said the case showed that it happened in North Wales just as it did all over the country.

There was no reason for it and it was unprovoked.

She had repeatedly verbally abused two working men going about their lawful business “just because they were Polish”.

That behaviour was the catalyst for what exploded into a serious incident of violence.

But she was a young woman of good character with no previous convictions or cautions who clearly had mental health issues.

There were indications that when the violence started, she made efforts to stop it taking place.

“You are clearly a young woman who needs educating that will hopefully make you a more tolerant member of your cosmopolitan community,” Judge Parry told her.

She was placed on a 12 month community order with 20 days rehabilitation aimed at making her more socially aware.

An earlier hearing was told how victim Przemyslaw Zylinski was attacked by three men and was subjected to racist abuse.

At one stage a man brandishing a machete stood over him in the middle of the road.

Miss Stagg’s father. Anthony James Stagg, 52, of Bethel Place, High Street, Connah’s Quay, admitted a wounding charge just as his trial began on Monday.

Miss Stagg’s brother Chad James Stagg, 20, of Bethel Place in Connah’s Quay, and Daniel Butler, 19, of Maes Afon in Flint, previously pleaded guilty to wounding Mr Zylinski with intent to cause him GBH at Connah’s Quay High Street on May 27 last year.

All three men are due to be sentenced next month.