Woman from Connah's Quay stole shift worker’s rucksack from supermarket

A woman has been convicted of stealing a rucksack belonging to a night worker at a supermarket.

Mother-of-three Lisa May Tinson, 41, denied theft and claimed she had simply picked up a lost bag and handed it in to the police.

A court heard Tinson told officers she had taken the bag to Deeside police station and gave the bag to a station assistant.

But a check of the police station CCTV showed that was not true and she had been nowhere near the police station.

Tinson, of Osbourne Court, Connah’s Quay, was convicted of theft at Flintshire Magistrates Court in Mold yesterday and was placed on a 12 month community order with a six month drug rehabilitation order, with monthly court reviews.

She was also ordered to pay £200 compensation, £250 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Justin Espie, prosecuting, said Tinson went into the Morrisons store at Ffordd Llanarth in Connah’s Quay at closing time.

There were no other customers there and staff members were stacking shelves.

One of them, Joseph Travers, had placed his rucksack in the store while working but later discovered it was missing.

He reported it to his line manager and when the CCTV was checked it showed Tinson picking up the bag and leaving the store with it.

Arrested, she said she had dropped the bag at the front desk at Deeside police station because she regarded it as a missing bag.

She said she had spoken to a woman at the police station and gave a description of her.

But when further checks were carried out by the police, including viewing the police station CCTV, it was discovered she had not been to the police station, Mr Espie said.

Probation officer Tracey Flavell told the court it remained Tinson’s case that she had picked it up as a lost bag fully intending to hand it in to the police. However, she accepted it had not been taken to the police station.

She had not gained in any way from the offence, but accepted she had been convicted and had to be sentenced.

Brian Cross, defending, said that his client had drifted back to drug use after she lost her methadone prescription at Christmas and would welcome assistance from the probation service.

Deputy district judge Gerallt Jones said it had been a pretty mean offence.

The victim was a member of staff who had been working at the time.

“It appears that you made up this story about taking it to the police station,” the judge said.