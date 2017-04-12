Husband’s tribute to wife who ferried countless Flintshire children to school

A husband has paid a loving tribute to his wife who helped countless Flintshire youngsters to school during her working life.

Valerie Elizabeth Griffiths, a Flintshire Council school escort for 24 years, died at her home in High Street, Bagillt, aged 54 after a battle with liver and spinal cancer.

“She loved her job working with kids. She was just full of love for them and also her own kids,” he said.

Mrs Griffiths transported children with special needs to and from school in Flint and Connah’s Quay.

During the rest of the day she worked at Coleg Cambria in Connah’s Quay as a teaching assistant, initially with special needs pupils and later in the catering department, for 15 years.

“She dealt with thousands of children in the two jobs, which you can tell by the amount of cards I have received from her colleagues and old students,” he said

“She was really well thought of. Every day there are four or five dropping in the letterbox.”

Mr Griffiths told how his wife of 30 years would always buy Christmas presents and Easter eggs for the children she took to and from school.

Mrs Griffiths, who was the youngest of eight children, is also survived by sons Martyn, 29, Aled, 27, and daughter Rhian, 26.

Mr Griffiths told how his wife had started feeling pain in her back in March last year and was later diagnosed with a liver abscess and given treatment until November.

She was then taken to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool, where doctors said that she in fact had a tumour.

Mrs Griffiths had been due to have an operation on January 25 but earlier that month was diagnosed with cancer of the spine and liver, and was given three to six months to live.

Mr Griffiths said that he felt “lost” and that his children and Mrs Griffiths’ relatives were “devastated” by her death on April 3.

He told how he and his wife enjoyed taking their labrador Kippy for walks on Talacre Beach and how they often went on summer camping trips.

Mr Griffiths, a joiner for Flintshire Council, thanked the authority for its support.

A funeral service will be held at St Mary and St Peter’s Church in Bagillt at 11am on Tuesday, April 18, with committal at St Asaph Crematorium.

Family flowers only but donations can be made to Macmillan Nurses.

Mrs Griffiths told her husband that she wanted her ashes scattered at one of her favourite destinations, Newborough Beach on Anglesey.