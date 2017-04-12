Youngsters go the extra ‘Nile’ at Wrexham Museum crafts event

CHILDREN and parents took a trip up the Nile during a craft session with an Egyptian twist.

Wrexham Museum held a drop-in craft making session yesterday, with families taking advantage of the school holidays to spend their time creatively.

The ‘Make and Take’ event had an Egyptian theme conjuring up images of the River Nile, the Pyramids and a Cairo bazaar, but fortunately there was no mummification involved.

Instead, participants spent the morning making Egyptian paper plate collars.

Eleri Farley, of Wrexham Museum, said: “It is one of a series of school holiday drop-in events we are holding every Tuesday.

“There will be a variety of themes throughout the holidays.

“We chose the Egyptian theme for this week because we thought it is quite popular, something a bit different and historical.”

She added: “It went very well, everyone who came along seemed to really enjoy it.

“The children had lots of fun and the parents loved getting involved.

“There is plenty happening here at the museum this week – we have the Bersham Colliery exhibition to commemorate the 30th anniversary of its closure and we also have the history of Welsh football exhibition.

“We will also have another family ‘Make and Take’ session next Tuesday – which is ‘Paint your own Faberge egg’.”

That event will run from 10.30am to 12.30pm and admission is £1.

For more information call Wrexham Museum on 01978 297 460.